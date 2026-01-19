U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. James Wall, left, 100th Air Refueling Wing command chief, and Senior Airman Kailey Weaver, 100th Security Forces Squadron post agency check manager, review security clearances for installation passes in the pass and registration office at RAF Mildenhall, England, Jan. 14, 2026. The pass and registration office manages base access passes, badges, vehicle registration, documentation, driving permits, and fuel cards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martínez Rosiere)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2026 06:35
|Photo ID:
|9487408
|VIRIN:
|260114-F-IH537-1150
|Resolution:
|2245x1497
|Size:
|1.04 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 100 ARW DITL: Pass and registration [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Aidan Martinez Rosiere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.