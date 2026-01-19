(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    100 ARW DITL: Pass and registration [Image 4 of 4]

    100 ARW DITL: Pass and registration

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    01.13.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martinez Rosiere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. James Wall, left, 100th Air Refueling Wing command chief, and Senior Airman Kailey Weaver, 100th Security Forces Squadron post agency check manager, review security clearances for installation passes in the pass and registration office at RAF Mildenhall, England, Jan. 14, 2026. The pass and registration office manages base access passes, badges, vehicle registration, documentation, driving permits, and fuel cards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martínez Rosiere)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2026
    Date Posted: 01.22.2026 06:35
    VIRIN: 260114-F-IH537-1150
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
    This work, 100 ARW DITL: Pass and registration [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Aidan Martinez Rosiere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

