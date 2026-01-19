100 ARW DITL: Pass and registration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kailey Weaver, right, 100th Security Forces Squadron post agency check manager, shows Col. Steven Byrum, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, how to complete an open area access validation for a restricted area badge during a day in the life immersion at RAF Mildenhall, England, Jan. 14, 2026. Weaver spent time teaching the 100th ARW’s command team the daily tasks of an Airman in the pass and registration office. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martínez Rosiere)