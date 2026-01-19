U.S. Air Force Col. Steven Byrum, left, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, coins Senior Airman Kailey Weaver, 100th Security Forces Squadron post agency check manager, after a day in the life immersion at the pass and registration office at RAF Mildenhall, England, Jan. 14, 2026. Weaver demonstrated and led the command team through the different tasks in the pass and registration office. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martínez Rosiere)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2026 06:35
|Photo ID:
|9487407
|VIRIN:
|260114-F-IH537-1138
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|13.04 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 100 ARW DITL: Pass and registration [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Aidan Martinez Rosiere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.