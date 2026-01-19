(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    100 ARW DITL: Pass and registration [Image 2 of 4]

    100 ARW DITL: Pass and registration

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    01.13.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martinez Rosiere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Col. Steven Byrum, left, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, smiles as Chief Master Sgt. James Wall, 100th ARW command chief, takes a photo for a restricted area badge during a day in the life immersion at RAF Mildenhall, England, Jan. 14, 2026. The command team spent time learning the job of an Airman in the pass and registration office on the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martínez Rosiere)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2026
    Date Posted: 01.22.2026 06:35
    Photo ID: 9487406
    VIRIN: 260114-F-IH537-1068
    Resolution: 7306x4871
    Size: 10.72 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 100 ARW DITL: Pass and registration [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Aidan Martinez Rosiere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Pass and ID
    100th SFS
    day in the life
    command team
    pass and registration
    security forces

