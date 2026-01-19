100 ARW DITL: Pass and registration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Steven Byrum, left, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, smiles as Chief Master Sgt. James Wall, 100th ARW command chief, takes a photo for a restricted area badge during a day in the life immersion at RAF Mildenhall, England, Jan. 14, 2026. The command team spent time learning the job of an Airman in the pass and registration office on the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martínez Rosiere)