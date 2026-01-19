Airmen prepare cargo for transport in support of AFCENT exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Brianna Ralston, 16th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron loadmaster, deploys pallet rollers on the floor of a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft in support of a readiness exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 21, 2026. The exercise spanned across the CENTCOM AOR, elevating readiness with realistic scenarios that tested dispersed operations, rapid deployment of aircraft, and positive control over a large area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)