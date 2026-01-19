Airmen prepare cargo for transport in support of AFCENT exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

.S. Air Force Senior Airman Brianna Ralston, 16th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron loadmaster, guides a K-loader carrying cargo toward a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft in support of a readiness exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 21, 2026. The exercise was designed to strengthen 9th Air Force’s ability to disperse combat airpower throughout the CENTCOM AOR, adding strategic ambiguity to adversary decision-making. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)