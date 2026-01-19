U.S. Airmen assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Aerial Port Squadron secure a K-loader for transport in a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft in support of a readiness exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 21, 2026. The exercise spanned across the CENTCOM AOR, elevating readiness with realistic scenarios that tested dispersed operations, rapid deployment of aircraft, and positive control over a large area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2026 02:53
|Photo ID:
|9487290
|VIRIN:
|260121-F-PQ421-1175
|Resolution:
|5938x3951
|Size:
|7.39 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airmen prepare cargo for transport in support of AFCENT exercise [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Joseph Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.