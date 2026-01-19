(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Airmen prepare cargo for transport in support of AFCENT exercise

    Airmen prepare cargo for transport in support of AFCENT exercise

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.21.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Aerial Port Squadron secure a K-loader for transport in a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft in support of a readiness exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 21, 2026. The exercise was designed to strengthen 9th Air Force’s ability to disperse combat airpower throughout the CENTCOM AOR, adding strategic ambiguity to adversary decision making. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2026
    Date Posted: 01.22.2026 02:53
    Photo ID: 9487289
    VIRIN: 260121-F-PQ421-1142
    Resolution: 5891x3920
    Size: 7.06 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen prepare cargo for transport in support of AFCENT exercise [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Joseph Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFCENT, CENTCOM, cargo, loadmaster, readiness exercise, dispersal, C-17

