U.S. Airmen assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Aerial Port Squadron secure a K-loader for transport in a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft in support of a readiness exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 21, 2026. The exercise was designed to strengthen 9th Air Force’s ability to disperse combat airpower throughout the CENTCOM AOR, adding strategic ambiguity to adversary decision making. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2026 02:53
|Photo ID:
|9487289
|VIRIN:
|260121-F-PQ421-1142
|Resolution:
|5891x3920
|Size:
|7.06 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airmen prepare cargo for transport in support of AFCENT exercise [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Joseph Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.