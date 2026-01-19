Super Squadron Phase II continues at Osan

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force maintainers assigned to the 35th Fighter Generation Squadron prepare an F-16 Fighting Falcon for a flight at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 21, 2026. The flight marked a continuation of Phase II of the Super Squadron test, launching sorties to assess readiness and operational capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)