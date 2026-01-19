(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Super Squadron Phase II continues at Osan [Image 5 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Super Squadron Phase II continues at Osan

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    01.21.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton 

    51st Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 35th Fighter Squadron, taxis to the runway at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 21, 2026. The flight marked a continuation of Phase II of the Super Squadron test, launching sorties to assess readiness and operational capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2026
    Date Posted: 01.22.2026 01:19
    Photo ID: 9487273
    VIRIN: 260121-F-TU760-1091
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 4.15 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Super Squadron Phase II continues at Osan [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Tallon Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Super Squadron Phase II continues at Osan
    Super Squadron Phase II continues at Osan
    Super Squadron Phase II continues at Osan
    Super Squadron Phase II continues at Osan
    Super Squadron Phase II continues at Osan
    Super Squadron Phase II continues at Osan
    Super Squadron Phase II continues at Osan

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    super squadron
    35FS
    Osan Air Base
    Fight tonight
    35 Fighter Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery