U.S. Air Force Capt. Griffin Line, 35th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, conducts preflight checks at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 21, 2026. The flight supported ongoing readiness training to maintain the 51st Fighter Wing’s “Fight Tonight” posture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)
This work, Super Squadron Phase II continues at Osan [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Tallon Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.