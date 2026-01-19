(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Super Squadron Phase II continues at Osan [Image 2 of 7]

    Super Squadron Phase II continues at Osan

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    01.21.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Griffin Line, 35th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, walks to an F-16 to conduct a training flight at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 21, 2026. The flight supported ongoing readiness training to maintain the 51st Fighter Wing’s “Fight Tonight” posture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2026
    Date Posted: 01.22.2026 01:19
    VIRIN: 260121-F-TU760-1036
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    This work, Super Squadron Phase II continues at Osan [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Tallon Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

