Super Squadron Phase II continues at Osan

U.S. Air Force Capt. Griffin Line, 35th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, walks to an F-16 to conduct a training flight at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 21, 2026. The flight supported ongoing readiness training to maintain the 51st Fighter Wing’s “Fight Tonight” posture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)