Sentinels Guard Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

U.S. Army Sentinels, assigned to 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, stands guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Md., Dec. 30, 2025. A Sentinel from "The Old Guard" has been on duty in front of the Tomb every minute of every day since 1937. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kelsey Kollar)
|Date Taken:
|12.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2026 19:50
|Photo ID:
|9487091
|VIRIN:
|251231-A-MK555-1010
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|851.06 KB
|Location:
|MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
