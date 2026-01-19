Military Working Dog Retires

U.S. Army Military Working Dog, Nick, assigned to 2nd Military Police Detachment, and U.S. Navy Lance Cooper, Director of Information Technology Operations, Office of the Judge Advocate General, pose for a photo at Nick’s retirement ceremony at Fort George G. Meade, Md., Jan. 21, 2026. Nick is known as the dog in goggles featured on U.S. government computer login screens. After years of service, Nick will be adopted by his current handler. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kelsey Kollar)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2026 19:50
|Photo ID:
|9487059
|VIRIN:
|250121-A-MK555-1009
|Resolution:
|6157x4105
|Size:
|9.53 MB
|Location:
|MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
