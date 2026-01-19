(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Sentinel Guards Tomb of the Unknown Soldier [Image 6 of 8]

    Sentinel Guards Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

    MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    12.30.2025

    Photo by Spc. Kelsey Kollar 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    A U.S. Army Sentinel, assigned to 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, stands guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Md., Dec. 30, 2025. A Sentinel from "The Old Guard" has been on duty in front of the Tomb every minute of every day since 1937. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kelsey Kollar)

