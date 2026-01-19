(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Military Working Dog Retires [Image 1 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Military Working Dog Retires

    MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2026

    Photo by Spc. Kelsey Kollar 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    U.S. Army Military Working Dog, Nick, assigned to 2nd Military Police Detachment, poses for a photo during his retirement ceremony at Fort George G. Meade, Md., Jan. 21, 2026. Nick is known as the dog in goggles featured on U.S. government computer login screens. After years of service, Nick will be adopted by his current handler. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kelsey Kollar)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2026
    Date Posted: 01.21.2026 19:50
    Photo ID: 9487057
    VIRIN: 250121-A-MK555-1005
    Resolution: 6457x4305
    Size: 9.61 MB
    Location: MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Working Dog Retires [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Kelsey Kollar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Military Working Dog Retires
    Military Working Dog Retires
    Military Working Dog Retires
    Sentinel Guards Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    Sentinel Guards Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    Sentinel Guards Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    Sentinels Guard Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    Sentinels Guard Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery