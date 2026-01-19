Military Working Dog Retires

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Military Working Dog, Nick, assigned to 2nd Military Police Detachment, poses for a photo during his retirement ceremony at Fort George G. Meade, Md., Jan. 21, 2026. Nick is known as the dog in goggles featured on U.S. government computer login screens. After years of service, Nick will be adopted by his current handler. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kelsey Kollar)