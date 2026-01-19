VNG supports 75th Gubernatorial Inauguration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Gen. James W. Ring, the Adjutant General of Virginia, presents an artillery shell casing to Governor Abigail Spanberger Jan. 17, 2026, in Richmond, Virginia. Virginia National Guard Soldiers assigned to Norfolk-based 1st Battalion, 111th Field Artillery Regiment, 29th Division Artillery blank fired a 19-gun salute during the inauguration of Spanberger the 75th Governor of Virginia. VNG personnel conducted a variety of other missions during the event, including playing ceremonial music, firing a 19-gun artillery salute with blank ammunition, conducting a flyover with F-22 fighter jets and leading the inaugural parade. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Terra Gatti)