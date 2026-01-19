(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    VNG supports 75th Gubernatorial Inauguration [Image 3 of 3]

    VNG supports 75th Gubernatorial Inauguration

    RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Terra Gatti 

    Virginia National Guard Public Affairs

    Maj. Gen. James W. Ring, the Adjutant General of Virginia, presents an artillery shell casing to Governor Abigail Spanberger Jan. 17, 2026, in Richmond, Virginia. Virginia National Guard Soldiers assigned to Norfolk-based 1st Battalion, 111th Field Artillery Regiment, 29th Division Artillery blank fired a 19-gun salute during the inauguration of Spanberger the 75th Governor of Virginia. VNG personnel conducted a variety of other missions during the event, including playing ceremonial music, firing a 19-gun artillery salute with blank ammunition, conducting a flyover with F-22 fighter jets and leading the inaugural parade. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Terra Gatti)

    Date Taken: 01.17.2026
    Date Posted: 01.21.2026 13:05
    Photo ID: 9486427
    VIRIN: 260117-Z-SM601-1003
    Resolution: 2048x1363
    Size: 595.67 KB
    Location: RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, US
    This work, VNG supports 75th Gubernatorial Inauguration [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Terra Gatti, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

