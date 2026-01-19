Virginia National Guard Soldiers assigned to the Norfolk-based 1st Battalion, 111th Field Artillery Regiment, 116th Mobile Brigade Combat Team blank fire a ceremonial 19-gun salute with M119A3 105mm howitzers at the inauguration of Abigail Spanberger as the 75th Governor of Virginia Jan. 17, 2026, in Richmond, Virginia. VNG personnel conducted a variety of missions during the event including playing ceremonial music, conducting a flyover with F-22 fighter jets and leading the inaugural parade. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Terra Gatti)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2026 13:05
|Photo ID:
|9486425
|VIRIN:
|260117-Z-SM601-1002
|Resolution:
|2048x1363
|Size:
|891.43 KB
|Location:
|RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VNG supports 75th Gubernatorial Inauguration [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Terra Gatti, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
VNG supports 75th Virginia Gubernatorial Inauguration
No keywords found.