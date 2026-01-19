VNG supports 75th Gubernatorial Inauguration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Virginia National Guard Soldiers assigned to the Norfolk-based 1st Battalion, 111th Field Artillery Regiment, 116th Mobile Brigade Combat Team blank fire a ceremonial 19-gun salute with M119A3 105mm howitzers at the inauguration of Abigail Spanberger as the 75th Governor of Virginia Jan. 17, 2026, in Richmond, Virginia. VNG personnel conducted a variety of missions during the event including playing ceremonial music, conducting a flyover with F-22 fighter jets and leading the inaugural parade. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Terra Gatti)