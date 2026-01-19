VNG supports 75th Virginia Gubernatorial Inauguration

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Terra Gatti | Brig. Gen. Charles Martin Jr. and Command Sgt. Maj. Timothy Hawley, the Virginia Army National Guard command team, lead the marching formation of the parade at the inauguration of Abigail Spanberger as the 75th Governor of Virginia Jan. 17, 2026, in Richmond, Virginia. The formation consisted personnel from the Virginia Army National Guard and Virginia Air National Guard and a joint color guard featuring the U.S. and Virginia flags and the organizational colors of the U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force and Virginia Defense Force. VNG personnel also presented a historical color guard in Revolutionary War-style uniforms to commemorate the upcoming 250th anniversary of the nation’s independence. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Terra Gatti) see less | View Image Page

RICHMOND, Va.–Virginia National Guard Soldiers and Airmen supported the inauguration of Abigail Spanberger as the 75th Governor of Virginia Jan. 17, 2026, in Richmond, Virginia. VNG personnel conducted a variety of missions including a blank-fire artillery salute, playing ceremonial music and conducting a flyover with F-22 fighter jets. A formation of Virginia National Guard Soldiers and Airmen also led the inaugural parade.

After the ceremony, Maj. Gen. James W. Ring, the Adjutant General of Virginia, presented Spanberger a shell casing from the artillery salute.

During her address, Spanberger expressed her appreciation for the VNG.

“I thank the members of the Virginia National Guard — those serving far from home or right here today,” said the governor.

“It’s an honor for the Virginia National Guard to support the inauguration of Governor-elect Spanberger,” said Ring. “As we support the peaceful transfer of governance for the Commonwealth, we are mindful that the Virginia National Guard remains a globally employed force with mobilized personnel serving around the world.”

The VNG’s inauguration support not only provided a chance to showcase the organization’s myriad capabilities, but also provides an opportunity to train on joint operations with civil support partners.

“The Virginia National Guard welcomes the opportunity to conduct training and operations with our local and state partners,” Ring said. “Our mission is to be always ready, always there and we are glad to provide support to our civil partners.”

VNG personnel conducted the following missions during the inauguration ceremony:

Soldiers assigned to the Troutville-based 29th Infantry Division Band provided music for the inaugural ceremony.

Soldiers assigned to the Norfolk-based 1st Battalion, 111th Field Artillery Regiment, 116th Mobile Brigade Combat Team Division Artillery blank fired a ceremonial artillery salute with four M119A3 105mm howitzers.

Brig. Gen. Charles Martin Jr. and Command Sgt. Maj. Timothy Hawley, the Virginia Army National Guard command team, led the inaugural parade with a marching formation of Soldiers and Airmen and a joint color guard representing the Virginia Army and Air National Guard and Virginia Defense Force. VNG personnel also presented a historical color guard in Revolutionary War-style uniforms to commemorate the upcoming 250th anniversary of the nation’s independence.

Pilots assigned to the Virginia Air National Guard’s 149th Fighter Squadron, 192nd Operations Group, 192nd Wing performed a two-ship F-22 Raptor flyover during the ceremony. They launched and recovered from Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton, Virginia, home of the 192nd Wing.

The VNG is a unique dual-status force with a federal mission to serve as the combat reserve of the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force and a state mission to provide a response force that answers the call of the governor to protect the commonwealth. The Virginia Defense Force is authorized by the Code of the Virginia as the all-volunteer reserve of the VNG and serves as a force multiplier integrated into all domestic response operations.

Current VNG federal active duty mobilizations:

Approximately 130 VNG Soldiers assigned to the Powhatan-based 180th Engineer Support Company, 276th Engineer Battalion, 329th Regional Support Group are on federal active duty providing engineer support to Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa. Read more here: https://vngpao.info/2p99t42h

Approximately than 130 VNG Soldiers assigned to the Hanover-based 229th Military Police Company, 276th Engineer Battalion, 329th Regional Support Group are on federal active duty supporting customs operations in the U.S. Central Command’s area of operations. Read more here: https://vngpao.info/3227hwmj