VNG supports 75th Virginia Gubernatorial Inauguration

Brig. Gen. Charles Martin Jr. and Command Sgt. Maj. Timothy Hawley, the Virginia Army National Guard command team, lead the marching formation of the parade at the inauguration of Abigail Spanberger as the 75th Governor of Virginia Jan. 17, 2026, in Richmond, Virginia. The formation consisted personnel from the Virginia Army National Guard and Virginia Air National Guard and a joint color guard featuring the U.S. and Virginia flags and the organizational colors of the U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force and Virginia Defense Force. VNG personnel also presented a historical color guard in Revolutionary War-style uniforms to commemorate the upcoming 250th anniversary of the nation’s independence. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Terra Gatti)