(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VNG supports 75th Virginia Gubernatorial Inauguration [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    VNG supports 75th Virginia Gubernatorial Inauguration

    RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Terra Gatti 

    Virginia National Guard Public Affairs

    Brig. Gen. Charles Martin Jr. and Command Sgt. Maj. Timothy Hawley, the Virginia Army National Guard command team, lead the marching formation of the parade at the inauguration of Abigail Spanberger as the 75th Governor of Virginia Jan. 17, 2026, in Richmond, Virginia. The formation consisted personnel from the Virginia Army National Guard and Virginia Air National Guard and a joint color guard featuring the U.S. and Virginia flags and the organizational colors of the U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force and Virginia Defense Force. VNG personnel also presented a historical color guard in Revolutionary War-style uniforms to commemorate the upcoming 250th anniversary of the nation’s independence. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Terra Gatti)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2026
    Date Posted: 01.21.2026 13:05
    Photo ID: 9486423
    VIRIN: 260117-Z-SM601-1001
    Resolution: 2048x1363
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VNG supports 75th Virginia Gubernatorial Inauguration [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Terra Gatti, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    VNG supports 75th Virginia Gubernatorial Inauguration
    VNG supports 75th Gubernatorial Inauguration
    VNG supports 75th Gubernatorial Inauguration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    VNG supports 75th Virginia Gubernatorial Inauguration

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery