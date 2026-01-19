The 386th ESFS hosts 10 mile ruck

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Krla Negron Laguna, right, 386th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron commander, and Master Sgt. Marcus Wilson, 386th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron first sergeant, ruck with their guidon during the “Hustler 6” 10-mile ruck march within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 21, 2025. The memorial ruck march honored the six members of Task Force Crimson — known as the “Hustler 6” — who lost their lives during a joint Air Force Office of Special Investigations and Security Forces patrol near Bagram Air Base, Afghanistan, Dec. 21, 2015. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nathan Wingate)