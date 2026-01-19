The 386th ESFS hosts 10 mile ruck

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Todd Claerhout, 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron first sergeant, does push-ups during a “Hustler 6” memorial service within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 21, 2025. The memorial ruck march honored the six members of Task Force Crimson — known as the “Hustler 6” — who lost their lives during a joint Air Force Office of Special Investigations and Security Forces patrol near Bagram Air Base, Afghanistan, Dec. 21, 2015. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nathan Wingate)