    The 386th ESFS hosts 10 mile ruck [Image 3 of 4]

    The 386th ESFS hosts 10 mile ruck

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.21.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nathan Wingate 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing begin a “Hustler 6”, 10-mile ruck march, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 21, 2025. The memorial ruck march honored the six members of Task Force Crimson — known as the “Hustler 6” — who lost their lives during a joint Air Force Office of Special Investigations and Security Forces patrol near Bagram Air Base, Afghanistan, Dec. 21, 2015. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nathan Wingate)

    Date Taken: 12.21.2025
    Date Posted: 01.21.2026 02:28
    Photo ID: 9485857
    VIRIN: 251221-Z-YH622-1140
    Resolution: 5883x3922
    Size: 3.59 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 386th ESFS hosts 10 mile ruck [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Nathan Wingate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFCENT, CENTCOM, 386 AEW, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing, Hustler 6

