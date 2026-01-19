U.S. Airmen assigned to the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing prepare for a 10-mile “Hustler 6” ruck march within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 21, 2025. The memorial ruck march honored the six members of Task Force Crimson — known as the “Hustler 6” — who lost their lives during a joint Air Force Office of Special Investigations and Security Forces patrol near Bagram Air Base, Afghanistan, Dec. 21, 2015. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nathan Wingate)
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2026 02:28
|Photo ID:
|9485855
|VIRIN:
|251221-Z-YH622-1008
|Resolution:
|6024x4016
|Size:
|5.76 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The 386th ESFS hosts 10 mile ruck [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Nathan Wingate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.