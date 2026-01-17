VMFA-232 rearm and refuel at MCAS Iwakuni

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Camrrance Smith, a fixed-wing aircraft mechanic with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 232, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, and native of Texas, waits to signal pilots during onloading and offloading operations at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 8, 2026. The practical application of both refueling and ordnance loading enables units to improve their overall efficiency and operational readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Siwan Lewis)