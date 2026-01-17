(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VMFA-232 rearm and refuel at MCAS Iwakuni [Image 10 of 18]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    VMFA-232 rearm and refuel at MCAS Iwakuni

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    01.07.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Siwan Lewis 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Antonio Barrios, center left, an aviation ordnance technician with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 232, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, and native of Texas, loads an AGM-84D Harpoon anti-ship missile during onloading and offloading operations at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 8, 2026. The practical application of both refueling and ordnance loading enables units to improve their overall efficiency and operational readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Siwan Lewis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2026
    Date Posted: 01.20.2026 19:01
    Photo ID: 9485597
    VIRIN: 260108-M-XY994-1393
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.95 MB
    Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMFA-232 rearm and refuel at MCAS Iwakuni [Image 18 of 18], by LCpl Siwan Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    VMFA-232 rearm and refuel at MCAS Iwakuni
    VMFA-232 rearm and refuel at MCAS Iwakuni
    VMFA-232 rearm and refuel at MCAS Iwakuni
    VMFA-232 rearm and refuel at MCAS Iwakuni
    VMFA-232 rearm and refuel at MCAS Iwakuni
    VMFA-232 rearm and refuel at MCAS Iwakuni
    VMFA-232 rearm and refuel at MCAS Iwakuni
    VMFA-232 rearm and refuel at MCAS Iwakuni
    VMFA-232 rearm and refuel at MCAS Iwakuni
    VMFA-232 rearm and refuel at MCAS Iwakuni
    VMFA-232 rearm and refuel at MCAS Iwakuni
    VMFA-232 rearm and refuel at MCAS Iwakuni
    VMFA-232 rearm and refuel at MCAS Iwakuni
    VMFA-232 rearm and refuel at MCAS Iwakuni
    VMFA-232 rearm and refuel at MCAS Iwakuni
    VMFA-232 rearm and refuel at MCAS Iwakuni
    VMFA-232 rearm and refuel at MCAS Iwakuni
    VMFA-232 rearm and refuel at MCAS Iwakuni

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    readiness
    Ordance
    F-35C
    lethality
    missiles
    fueling

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery