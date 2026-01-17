VMFA-232 rearm and refuel at MCAS Iwakuni

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. James Perry, center left, native of Illinois, Cpl. Antonio Barrios, center, native of Texas and Lance Cpl. Robert Addo, back, native of New Jersey, aviation ordnance technicians with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 232, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, unload an AIM-9X Sidewinder missile during onloading and offloading operations at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 8, 2026. The practical application of both refueling and ordnance loading enables units to improve their overall efficiency and operational readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Siwan Lewis)