VMFA-232 rearm and refuel at MCAS Iwakuni

U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 232, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, load ordnance during onloading and offloading operations at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 8, 2026. The practical application of both refueling and ordnance loading enables units to improve their overall efficiency and operational readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Siwan Lewis)