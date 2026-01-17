U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joel Mar V Paras, 378th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron Red Air program manager, holds a unmanned aircraft within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 4, 2025. Paras promotes modernization by coordinating Red Air flights that test and improve defensive response to protect the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman De’Quan Simmons)
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2026 06:11
|Photo ID:
|9484038
|VIRIN:
|251103-F-YI895-1749
|Resolution:
|3839x2554
|Size:
|2.09 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 378th ESFS advances modernization efforts with Red Air and C-UxS [Image 7 of 7], by SrA DeQuan Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.