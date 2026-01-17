378th ESFS advances modernization efforts with Red Air and C-UxS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joel Mar V Paras, 378th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron Red Air program manager, holds a unmanned aircraft within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 4, 2025. Paras promotes modernization by coordinating Red Air flights that test and improve defensive response to protect the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman De’Quan Simmons)