(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    378th ESFS advances modernization efforts with Red Air and C-UxS [Image 1 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    378th ESFS advances modernization efforts with Red Air and C-UxS

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.03.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman DeQuan Simmons 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jon Eager, 378th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron counter-unmanned systems program manager, pilots an unmanned aircraft within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 4, 2025. Eager leads 378th ESFS modernization efforts, coordinating counter-unmanned systems training that helps defenders detect and respond to unmanned aircraft activity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman De’Quan Simmons)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.03.2025
    Date Posted: 01.19.2026 06:11
    Photo ID: 9484032
    VIRIN: 251103-F-YI895-1033
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.82 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 378th ESFS advances modernization efforts with Red Air and C-UxS [Image 7 of 7], by SrA DeQuan Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    378th ESFS advances modernization efforts with Red Air and C-UxS
    378th ESFS advances modernization efforts with Red Air and C-UxS
    378th ESFS advances modernization efforts with Red Air and C-UxS
    378th ESFS advances modernization efforts with Red Air and C-UxS
    378th ESFS advances modernization efforts with Red Air and C-UxS
    378th ESFS advances modernization efforts with Red Air and C-UxS
    378th ESFS advances modernization efforts with Red Air and C-UxS

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFCENT
    Modernization
    Ninth Air Force
    378th AEW
    378th ESFS
    CENTCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery