378th ESFS advances modernization efforts with Red Air and C-UxS

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jon Eager, 378th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron counter-unmanned systems program manager, pilots an unmanned aircraft within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 4, 2025. Eager leads 378th ESFS modernization efforts, coordinating counter-unmanned systems training that helps defenders detect and respond to unmanned aircraft activity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman De’Quan Simmons)
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2026 06:11
|Photo ID:
|9484032
|VIRIN:
|251103-F-YI895-1033
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.82 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
