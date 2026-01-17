378th ESFS advances modernization efforts with Red Air and C-UxS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jon Eager, 378th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron counter-unmanned systems program manager, pilots an unmanned aircraft within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 4, 2025. Eager leads 378th ESFS modernization efforts, coordinating counter-unmanned systems training that helps defenders detect and respond to unmanned aircraft activity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman De’Quan Simmons)