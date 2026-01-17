U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joel Mar Paras, 378th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron Red Air program manager, pilots an unmanned aircraft within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 4, 2025. Paras advances the 378th ESFS’s modernization efforts by creating unmanned aircraft training that prepares defenders to identify and respond to potential threats to the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman De’Quan Simmons)
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2026 06:11
|Photo ID:
|9484035
|VIRIN:
|251103-F-YI895-1388
|Resolution:
|4712x3139
|Size:
|3.1 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 378th ESFS advances modernization efforts with Red Air and C-UxS [Image 7 of 7], by SrA DeQuan Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.