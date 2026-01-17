378th ESFS advances modernization efforts with Red Air and C-UxS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joel Mar Paras, 378th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron Red Air program manager, pilots an unmanned aircraft within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 4, 2025. Paras advances the 378th ESFS’s modernization efforts by creating unmanned aircraft training that prepares defenders to identify and respond to potential threats to the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman De’Quan Simmons)