378th ESFS advances modernization efforts with Red Air and C-UxS

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jon Eager, right, 378th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron counter-unmanned systems program manager, and Staff Sgt. Joel Mar Paras, left, 378th ESFS Red Air program manager, pilot unmanned aircraft within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 4, 2025. The 378th ESFS advances modernization through continuous Red Air and counter-unmanned aircraft training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman De’Quan Simmons)