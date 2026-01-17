Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 1st Class Anthany Dodd, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat

Squadron (HSC) 5, performs lookout duties of the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group

simulated strait transit in the Atlantic Ocean, Dec. 10, 2025. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is underway for Group Sail, its first integrated at-sea training phase. This event is

designed to increase the Strike Group's tactical proficiency and lethality across all domains,

meeting Navy and Joint warfighting requirements. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication

Specialist 3rd Class Jayden Brown)