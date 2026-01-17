(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 2 of 12]

    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN, ATLANTIC OCEAN

    12.10.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jayden Brown 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 1st Class Anthany Dodd, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat
    Squadron (HSC) 5, performs lookout duties of the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group
    simulated strait transit in the Atlantic Ocean, Dec. 10, 2025. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is underway for Group Sail, its first integrated at-sea training phase. This event is
    designed to increase the Strike Group's tactical proficiency and lethality across all domains,
    meeting Navy and Joint warfighting requirements. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication
    Specialist 3rd Class Jayden Brown)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2025
    Date Posted: 01.18.2026 14:01
    Photo ID: 9483809
    VIRIN: 251210-N-HS821-2212
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 2.24 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN, ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Jayden Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 77
    USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77)
    GHWB
    US Navy

