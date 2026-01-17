Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group conducts a simulated strait transit in the Atlantic

Ocean, Dec. 10, 2025. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is underway for Group Sail, its first integrated at-sea training phase. This event is designed to increase the Strike Group's

tactical proficiency and lethality across all domains, meeting Navy and Joint warfighting

requirements. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jayden Brown)