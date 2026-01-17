Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Isaian Haines, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat

(HCS) 5, observes the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group during a simulated strait transit in the Atlantic Ocean, Dec. 10, 2025. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is underway for Group Sail, its first integrated at-sea training phase. This event is designed to increase the Strike Group's tactical proficiency and lethality across all domains, meeting Navy and Joint warfighting requirements. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jayden Brown)