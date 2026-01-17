Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Isaian Haines, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat

Squadron (HSC) 5, observes the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group during a simulated strait transit in the Atlantic Ocean, Dec. 10, 2025. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is

underway for Group Sail, its first integrated at-sea training phase. This event is designed to

increase the Strike Group's tactical proficiency and lethality across all domains, meeting Navy

and Joint warfighting requirements. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd

Class Jayden Brown)