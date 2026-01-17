Iowa National Guard 2026 Condition of the Guard legislative breakfast

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Gen. Bashkim Jashari, chief of defense of the Kosovo Security Force, speaks during the Iowa National Guard’s 2026 Condition of the Guard legislative breakfast at the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines, Iowa, Jan. 14, 2026. The breakfast brought together Iowa legislators, Iowa National Guard leaders, and members of the Kosovo delegation to highlight the enduring partnership between Iowa and Kosovo through the Department of Defense State Partnership Program. (Iowa National Guard photo by 1st Sgt. Jason Everett)