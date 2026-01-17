Adjutant general speaks with media following 2026 Condition of the Guard

Brig. Gen. Stephen Osborn, adjutant general of the Iowa National Guard, speaks with members of the media following the Iowa National Guard’s 2026 Condition of the Guard address at the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines, Iowa, Jan. 14, 2026. Osborn discussed the Guard’s priorities, readiness, and continued support to the state and nation after delivering the annual address to the Iowa Legislature. (Iowa National Guard photo by 1st Sgt. Jason Everett)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2026 13:15
|Photo ID:
|9483785
|VIRIN:
|260115-A-AY917-1201
|Resolution:
|4200x2801
|Size:
|2 MB
|Location:
|DES MOINES, IOWA, US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
