    Adjutant general speaks with media following 2026 Condition of the Guard [Image 11 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Adjutant general speaks with media following 2026 Condition of the Guard

    DES MOINES, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2026

    Photo by 1st Sgt. Jason Everett 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Iowa National Guard

    Brig. Gen. Stephen Osborn, adjutant general of the Iowa National Guard, speaks with members of the media following the Iowa National Guard’s 2026 Condition of the Guard address at the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines, Iowa, Jan. 14, 2026. Osborn discussed the Guard’s priorities, readiness, and continued support to the state and nation after delivering the annual address to the Iowa Legislature. (Iowa National Guard photo by 1st Sgt. Jason Everett)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2026
    Date Posted: 01.18.2026 13:15
    Photo ID: 9483785
    VIRIN: 260115-A-AY917-1201
    Resolution: 4200x2801
    Size: 2 MB
    Location: DES MOINES, IOWA, US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Adjutant general speaks with media following 2026 Condition of the Guard [Image 11 of 11], by 1SG Jason Everett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Iowa National Guard
    Condition of the Guard
    media
    Iowa State Capital

