Iowa National Guard and Kosovo leaders meet with governor following 2026 Condition of the Guard

Iowa National Guard leaders and members of the Kosovo delegation pose for a group photo with Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds in her office at the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines, Iowa, Jan. 14, 2026, following the Iowa National Guard’s 2026 Condition of the Guard address. The meeting reinforced the long-standing partnership between the Iowa National Guard and Kosovo through the Department of Defense State Partnership Program. (Iowa National Guard photo by 1st Sgt. Jason Everett)
