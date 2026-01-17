Kosovo delegation attends 2026 Condition of the Guard

Members of the Kosovo delegation observe the Iowa National Guard’s 2026 Condition of the Guard address from the Iowa House chamber at the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines, Iowa, Jan. 14, 2026. The delegation’s attendance highlights the long-standing partnership between the Iowa National Guard and Kosovo through the Department of Defense State Partnership Program. (Iowa National Guard photo by 1st Sgt. Jason Everett)
