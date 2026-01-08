U.S. Indo-Pacific Command harnesses past experience at Former Commanders Conference

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Former commanders of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command assemble with current senior USINDOPACOM leaders for a roundtable discussion at USINDOPACOM headquarters at Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, Jan. 14, 2026. USINDOPACOM hosted a Former Commanders Conference to harness collective experience and further strengthen the command’s future. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Angel Heraldez)