    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command harnesses past experience at Former Commanders Conference

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command harnesses past experience at Former Commanders Conference

    CAMP H.M. SMITH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Angel Heraldez 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command         

    Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, joins former USINDOPACOM commanders and former Chief of Naval Operations for a group photo at USINDOPACOM headquarters at Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, Jan. 14, 2026. USINDOPACOM hosted a Former Commanders Conference to harness collective experience and further strengthen the command’s future. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Angel Heraldez)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2026
    Date Posted: 01.16.2026 21:43
    Photo ID: 9483186
    VIRIN: 260114-A-GJ727-1005
    Resolution: 4879x3485
    Size: 3.37 MB
    Location: CAMP H.M. SMITH, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command harnesses past experience at Former Commanders Conference, by SSG Angel Heraldez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

