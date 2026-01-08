U.S. Indo-Pacific Command harnesses past experience at Former Commanders Conference

Former commanders of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command assemble with current senior USINDOPACOM leaders for a roundtable discussion at USINDOPACOM headquarters at Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, Jan. 14, 2026. USINDOPACOM hosted a Former Commanders Conference to harness collective experience and further strengthen the command’s future. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Angel Heraldez)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2026 21:43
|Photo ID:
|9483188
|VIRIN:
|260114-A-GJ727-1018
|Resolution:
|5662x3767
|Size:
|3.19 MB
|Location:
|CAMP H.M. SMITH, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
