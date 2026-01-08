(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CAMP H.M. SMITH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2026

    Story by Staff Sgt. Angel Heraldez 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command         

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command harnesses past experience at Former Commanders Conference
    CAMP H.M. SMITH, Hawaii — Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, welcomed his predecessors back to USINDOPACOM headquarters for a Former Commanders Conference, Jan. 14, 2026.

    Together, Paparo and the former commanders in attendance, worked to harness their collective experience for strategic discussions, provide mentorship, and further strengthen the command’s future.

    During a roundtable discussion, directorates and component commanders collaborated to address key topics including the current state of the Indo-Pacific region, strategic vision and mentorship, lessons learned, the future of the Indo-Pacific, balancing risk, and strengthening relationships with allies and partners.

    USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict.

    Date Taken: 01.14.2026
    Date Posted: 01.16.2026 21:43
    Location: CAMP H.M. SMITH, HAWAII, US
