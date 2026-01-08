U.S. Indo-Pacific Command harnesses past experience at Former Commanders Conference

Photo By Staff Sgt. Angel Heraldez | Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, joins former...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Angel Heraldez | Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, joins former USINDOPACOM commanders and former Chief of Naval Operations for a group photo at USINDOPACOM headquarters at Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, Jan. 14, 2026. USINDOPACOM hosted a Former Commanders Conference to harness collective experience and further strengthen the command’s future. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Angel Heraldez) see less | View Image Page

CAMP H.M. SMITH, Hawaii — Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, welcomed his predecessors back to USINDOPACOM headquarters for a Former Commanders Conference, Jan. 14, 2026.



Together, Paparo and the former commanders in attendance, worked to harness their collective experience for strategic discussions, provide mentorship, and further strengthen the command’s future.



During a roundtable discussion, directorates and component commanders collaborated to address key topics including the current state of the Indo-Pacific region, strategic vision and mentorship, lessons learned, the future of the Indo-Pacific, balancing risk, and strengthening relationships with allies and partners.



