The 437th Airlift Wing Begins Conducting Exercise Palmetto Reach

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nicolas Jesuitas, a mobile battlefield manager assigned to the 437th Airlift Wing, sets up a mobile WIFI connection on a C-17 Globemaster III during the start of exercise Palmetto Reach at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 15, 2026. Palmetto Reach is a high-intensity Combat Readiness Exercise focused on rapid C-17 employment designed to prepare aircrews for real-world deployment operations around the globe. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt Tyler McQuiston)