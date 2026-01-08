The 437th Airlift Wing Begins Conducting Exercise Palmetto Reach

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

German Air Force Lt. Col. Patrice Otto, a C-17 Globemaster III pilot assigned to the 14th Airlift Squadron, conducts an engine check before taxi during the start of exercise Palmetto Reach at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 15, 2026. Palmetto Reach is a high-intensity Combat Readiness Exercise focused on rapid C-17 employment designed to prepare aircrews for real-world deployment operations around the globe. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt Tyler McQuiston)