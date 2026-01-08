U. S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Lane Bradley, a loadmaster assigned to the 14th Airlift Squadron, goes over a pre-flight checklist before taxiing during the start of exercise Palmetto Reach at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 15, 2026. Palmetto Reach is a high-intensity Combat Readiness Exercise focused on rapid C-17 employment designed to prepare aircrews for real-world deployment operations around the globe. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt Tyler McQuiston)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2026 16:51
|Photo ID:
|9483070
|VIRIN:
|260115-F-RI984-1102
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|3.01 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The 437th Airlift Wing Begins Conducting Exercise Palmetto Reach [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Tyler McQuiston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.