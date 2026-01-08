The 437th Airlift Wing Begins Conducting Exercise Palmetto Reach

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U. S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Lane Bradley, a loadmaster assigned to the 14th Airlift Squadron, goes over a pre-flight checklist before taxiing during the start of exercise Palmetto Reach at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 15, 2026. Palmetto Reach is a high-intensity Combat Readiness Exercise focused on rapid C-17 employment designed to prepare aircrews for real-world deployment operations around the globe. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt Tyler McQuiston)