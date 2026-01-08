(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The 437th Airlift Wing Begins Conducting Exercise Palmetto Reach [Image 9 of 11]

    The 437th Airlift Wing Begins Conducting Exercise Palmetto Reach

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tyler McQuiston 

    Joint Base Charleston

    U. S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Lane Bradley a loadmaster assigned to the 14th Airlift Squadron, helps direct a 10K 18’ forklift into a C-17 Globemaster III during the start of exercise Palmetto Reach at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 15, 2026. Palmetto Reach is a high-intensity Combat Readiness Exercise focused on rapid C-17 employment designed to prepare aircrews for real-world deployment operations around the globe. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt Tyler McQuiston)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2026
    Date Posted: 01.16.2026 16:51
    Photo ID: 9483081
    VIRIN: 260115-F-RI984-1274
    Resolution: 3883x5825
    Size: 1.8 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 437th Airlift Wing Begins Conducting Exercise Palmetto Reach [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Tyler McQuiston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1CTCS
    AMC
    USAF
    IndoPacific
    C-17
    14thAS

