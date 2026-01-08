U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Danielle Schuman, 45th Intelligence Squadron data engineer, rows in the indoor triathlon during the Winter Crossbow games at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Jan. 16, 2026. The event measured the total distance competitors went on a rowing machine, a bike, and a treadmill. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell)
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2026 13:59
|Photo ID:
|9482825
|VIRIN:
|260116-F-QI804-1119
|Resolution:
|3031x4652
|Size:
|1.59 MB
|Location:
|HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2026 Winter Crossbow Games [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Olivia Bithell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.