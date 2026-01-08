(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2026 Winter Crossbow Games

    2026 Winter Crossbow Games

    HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Danielle Schuman, 45th Intelligence Squadron data engineer, rows in the indoor triathlon during the Winter Crossbow games at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Jan. 16, 2026. The event measured the total distance competitors went on a rowing machine, a bike, and a treadmill. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell)

    Date Taken: 01.16.2026
    Date Posted: 01.16.2026 13:59
    Photo ID: 9482825
    VIRIN: 260116-F-QI804-1119
    Resolution: 3031x4652
    Size: 1.59 MB
    Location: HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2026 Winter Crossbow Games [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Olivia Bithell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

