U.S. Air Force Col. Stephen Anderson 633d Air Base Wing Commander,left, and Lt. Col. Jessica Gelsomino 633d Force Support Squadron commander run on the self-powered treadmill of the indoor triathlon during the Winter Crossbow games at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Jan. 16, 2026. The event measured the total distance competitors went on a rowing machine, a bike, and a treadmill. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell)
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2026 13:59
|Photo ID:
|9482809
|VIRIN:
|260116-F-QI804-1053
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.42 MB
|Location:
|HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2026 Winter Crossbow Games [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Olivia Bithell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.