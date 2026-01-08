2026 Winter Crossbow Games

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Stephen Anderson 633d Air Base Wing Commander,left, and Lt. Col. Jessica Gelsomino 633d Force Support Squadron commander run on the self-powered treadmill of the indoor triathlon during the Winter Crossbow games at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Jan. 16, 2026. The event measured the total distance competitors went on a rowing machine, a bike, and a treadmill. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell)